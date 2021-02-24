Loads of Manchester United fans are calling for the club to try sealing the transfer of Jadon Sancho by offering goalkeeper Dean Henderson to Borussia Dortmund.

Latest transfer rumours seem to have sparked these calls, as Henderson is being strongly linked with Dortmund, as well as Tottenham, in a report from Sky Sports.

Henderson looks a promising young goalkeeper but has not yet managed to establish himself as first choice in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with the more experienced David de Gea still ahead of him.

It remains to be seen if this will continue to be the case in the long term, but United might risk losing Henderson if they don’t start playing him soon.

“If I could go back in time I would change 90% of my life” – which former Man Utd star said this? Click here to find out.

It seems many Red Devils supporters aren’t too bothered about this as they hope their club can take advantage of Dortmund’s interest in the 23-year-old by using him as bait in a deal for England winger Sancho.

This could indeed be a good way for MUFC to get Sancho’s asking price down, and it seems it would be a popular move with these fans…

Give us Sancho and we give you Henderson and £40m. That's fair. — Arminimra (@Arminimra2) February 24, 2021

Dean Henderson +£50M-£60M For Sancho — ? (@dyIIoI) February 23, 2021

Henderson plus 30-40M for sancho — Brunaldo (@BrunosHopKick) February 24, 2021

Henderson + cash for Sancho . £130m for Haland

get a CB and will garanti the trophies. — RedDevil (@GentianD19) February 23, 2021

@UnitedStandMUFC think we could sell deano for a ridiculous price what Dortmund were trying to do with us for sancho, could maybe do a swap deal Henderson for sancho pic.twitter.com/MOyns66Dm3 — james (@jameswr04) February 23, 2021

Just give Dortmund a cash swap deal for sancho if Henderson isn’t gonna be out number 1 — mufcjord (@jordan42098020) February 23, 2021

Dean Henderson swap plus an amount of cash for either Håland or Sancho in the summer is probably gonna be the most viable financial plan. #MUFC — ??? ??? (@HaizEsque) February 23, 2021