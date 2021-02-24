Menu

These Manchester United fans sense opportunity for smart swap deal following latest transfer rumours

Loads of Manchester United fans are calling for the club to try sealing the transfer of Jadon Sancho by offering goalkeeper Dean Henderson to Borussia Dortmund.

Latest transfer rumours seem to have sparked these calls, as Henderson is being strongly linked with Dortmund, as well as Tottenham, in a report from Sky Sports.

Henderson looks a promising young goalkeeper but has not yet managed to establish himself as first choice in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with the more experienced David de Gea still ahead of him.

It remains to be seen if this will continue to be the case in the long term, but United might risk losing Henderson if they don’t start playing him soon.

It seems many Red Devils supporters aren’t too bothered about this as they hope their club can take advantage of Dortmund’s interest in the 23-year-old by using him as bait in a deal for England winger Sancho.

This could indeed be a good way for MUFC to get Sancho’s asking price down, and it seems it would be a popular move with these fans…

