Newcastle United expected to restore popular star to the first team vs Wolves

It can be tough for the manager to get the balance right when it comes to team selection, as you really need to be rewarding good performances with more chances in the team.

If you don’t then it sends a message to the fringe players that’s there little point in going the extra mile to impress, but you also need to find a way to get your best players onto the pitch.

That’s obviously much more difficult when it comes to the goalkeeping position, but there has been a big surprise at Newcastle this season when it comes to Karl Darlow.

He started this season as the number 1 and he clearly hasn’t done enough to persuade Steve Bruce to drop him, but Martin Dubravka has looked very impressive since arriving so it’s been a shock to see him on the bench all season.

Newcastle have one of the worst defences in the league so it’s not like Darlow is having a brilliant time, and it appears the time has finally come for Bruce to change it up with the Telegraph reporting that Dubravka will be restored to the team to face Wolves this weekend.

That’s been a popular decision among the fans as they hope it will bring something new to the backline as they attempt to keep things tight, while Bruce will need to hope that Dubravka isn’t rusty after so long on the sidelines.