Olivier Giroud makes Chelsea history with stunning strike against Atletico Madrid

Chelsea FC
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has made a small piece of history for his club after becoming their oldest ever goal-scorer in the Champions League knockout stages.

The France international scored a stunning overhead kick to give the Blues a hugely impressive 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid last night, putting them firmly in control of their tie with Diego Simeone’s in-form side.

Giroud may not be a regular for Chelsea, but he keeps on delivering some moments of real quality at important times, having also notably struck an incredible four in one game in the Champions League group stages earlier this season.

Now at 34 years of age, Giroud has a place in the Chelsea history books as the oldest player to score for them at this stage of Europe’s top club tournament…

Opta Joe also note that Giroud is the oldest player since Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs to score at this stage of the Champions League.

Not bad at all from the ageing forward, who clearly still has plenty to offer to the west London giants.

