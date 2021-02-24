Opinion: West Ham should move for Chelsea star as contract issue indicates summer exit is likely

West Ham have a strange situation just now where their best chance of scoring goals comes from trying to convert wingers into number 9s, so there is an expectation that someone will come in this summer.

Most teams need a focal point and that’s what Sebastian Haller did provide, but he never truly convinced and there was a feeling that he hindered the attack instead of helping it.

Ideally what they need is an experienced Premier League forward with a point to prove, so there have been some murmurs about Tammy Abraham after his situation at Chelsea became more complicated.

A report from Goal has indicated that Abraham will not renew his Chelsea deal while they push to sign Erling Haaland, so there’s an expectation that he may move on in the summer.

It’s easy to make the link to West Ham because he can stay in London and it would fill an obvious need, and he does look like he could be an impressive signing.

READ MORE: West Ham could sign La Liga star this summer as Pablo Fornals attempts to persuade a former teammate to join him

Ideally what you want is a player who’s on an upward trajectory while also having a point to prove, so Abraham would fall into that category.

He’s scored 12 goals in 30 games this season and more than half of those have been from the bench, so he hasn’t really done anything wrong – it’s just a case that Haaland could be a genuine superstar so Chelsea want to upgrade.

There may be fears that he would simply be another version of Haller, but there are differences between the two and Abraham could be suited to this West Ham side.

Haller is better in a technical sense but Abraham is more mobile and works harder, so he would provide a greater nuisance up front and he has the pace to actually get in behind and cause issues on the counter attack.

West Ham have bags of quality in the wider areas and further back in midfield so it won’t fall on Abraham to be the creator, but if he can use his physical ability to create space then he can be the one to get on the end of those chances.

It’s likely that the West Ham fans will be split as you don’t want to be a club who simply gets landed with a rival’s castoffs, but Abraham could be a huge success at the club and it’s a situation worth exploring if he’s available in the summer.