Photos: Arsenal star pictured in training ahead of another comeback from injury

The early signs of Thomas Partey have looked positive for Arsenal, but he keeps picking up knocks and it’s stopping him from getting a proper run in the team.

He’s only managed 11 Premier League appearances so far but the majority have come from the bench, and he was dealt with another injury blow against Aston Villa at the start of this month.

He was expected to return soon, and these images from training today suggest he should be in contention to play against Benfica tomorrow:

He was one of the main signings in the summer, so hopefully he can get a solid run of games to settle into the side and show how much of an impact he can have going forward.