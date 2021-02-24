According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Lille star Renato Sanches, who has rejuvenated his career after a difficult spell at Bayern Munich, is ‘destined to wear Klopp’s Liverpool shirt’.

Calciomercato.it produced a report on Lille’s many talented players, with the French side continuing to churn out the talent after the club has really stepped up in recent years.

After suggesting that the Reds are the firm favourites for centre-back Sven Botman, the Italian outlet also suggest that Liverpool are in pole position to land Sanches.

Calciomercato.it do also claim that Italian clubs are keen on Sanches, who arrived in France in the summer of 2019 and has not looked back since – reestablishing himself as a quality player.

Lille sit first in Ligue 1, Sanches has made 15 appearances in the French top-flight to date, the ace has missed 11 league fixtures due to injury troubles, with the midfielder yet to return to the starting lineup.

Sanches has shown the quality that left him labelled a wonderkid at Benfica all those years ago since moving to Lille, but one has to think he’ll need to do more in a season troubled by injury to earn a move to one of the world’s biggest clubs again.

With French football is disarray due to the loss of a TV rights deal with MediaPro, leaving Canal+ to act as stop-gap broadcasters for the rest of the season, Ligue 1 and 2 stars may well need to be sold to keep their clubs afloat.

Forbes report that 20/21 is set to generate €800m in TV revenue, which is a massive €600m less than what was initially budgeted.

Back to the Liverpool front, with no indication of a new contract for Gini Wijnaldum, the Reds will continue to be linked with central midfielders, Sanches resembles one that shares some similarities with the Dutchman who has been a quality servant for the Merseyside outfit.