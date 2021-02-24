Menu

Leeds star tipped for ‘serious’ transfer interest amid Liverpool links

Leeds United winger Raphinha is being tipped to attract ‘serious’ interest this summer after his superb form this season.

The Brazilian has been a joy to watch in the Premier League this term and his superb performances have recently seen him linked as a target for Liverpool.

Raphinha is continuing to impress but is now being tipped for a possible move away due to his eye-catching displays.

This is according to Leeds writer Phil Hay on The Athletic website.

“Much more of this and outside interest in him is bound to become serious,” Hay said in response to a Leeds fan asking about Raphinha’s future.

Liverpool will surely be joined by other top clubs in the race for the exciting wide-man if he carries on playing like this.

  1. Jamie Miller says:
    February 24, 2021 at 2:10 pm

    I hope we tell potential suitors to do one as I’m hoping Leeds are no longer a “selling club” he is a Leeds player and should remain so thru the summer what was the point of signing him if we sell to the 2st interested party that comes along?

