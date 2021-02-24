Menu

River Plate starlet to miss time due to Mononucleosis; status for Argentina’s World Cup qualifying fixtures next month in doubt

Argentine Primera Division
River Plate will be without one of their key players for the next few weeks, as their starlet will miss some time due to Mononucleosis.

The club announced that Gonzalo Montiel is out due to Mono, and there’s no timetable for when the 24-year-old will return to the pitch. However, his status with Los Millonarios isn’t the only thing in question.

In March, the Argentina National Team will return to action for two fixtures in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Next month, La Albiceleste will take on Uruguay and Brazil, as it’s a measuring stick for them to see how good their squad is heading into next year’s World Cup.

Nonetheless, TyC Sports speculates whether Montiel’s Mono diagnosis could see the left-back be left off the upcoming national team fixtures that will take place towards the end of March.

The Argentina media outlet reports that the recovery for Mono can be from at least two weeks without physical activity or stretching up to a month or a month and a half.

