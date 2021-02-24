River Plate unable to meet starlet’s financial demands as his future with the Argentine side is now in doubt

Rafael Santos Borré’s venture with River Plate seems to be coming to an end as the Argentine side cannot meet the Colombia international’s financial demands.

Marca Claro reports that Los Millonarios want to keep their striker, whose contract expires in June. However, to do so, they have a few hurdles that they needed to hop over.

First, River Plate needs to secure the other 25-percent of Santos Borré’s rights from Atlético Madrid, which the media outlet believes to be around $3.5-million. Although it seemed like a challenging hurdle, the Spanish club is willing to take two payments by the end of the year, so the outflow is less painful financially.

Despite River Plate having solved paying for the rest of Santos Borré’s rights, it seems that the Argentine side cannot meet the player’s financial demands. According to the report, the 25-year-old is asking for a contract with European characteristics and a salary in dollars.

Request such as these is difficult for some South American clubs, especially in Argentina, since charging in dollars is not an option. Although the player has stated he’d like to remain at River Plate, the financial aspects could prevent this from occurring.

Brazilian side Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras has signficant interest in Santos Borré, also Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC has seen its name linked to the player.