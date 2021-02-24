Menu

Liverpool to “go strongly” for exciting transfer of Serie A star

Liverpool are reportedly set to “go strongly” for the transfer of Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul this summer.

The Argentina international has impressed in Serie A in recent times and latest transfer news emerging from Italy claims he’s a top target for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

De Paul could be ideal for Liverpool after their difficult season, with Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita not really living up to expectations.

Meanwhile, Georginio Wijnaldum is nearing the end of his contract and has been strongly linked with the likes of Barcelona and Inter Milan.

De Paul could be a solid replacement in that area of the pitch, though Liverpool have also been strongly linked with Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus for that role.

LFC fans would surely take either of those players in a heartbeat as they will hope to see Klopp rebuild this side that looks to have peaked after the success of the last couple of years.

