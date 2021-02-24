Romelu Lukaku appears to rule out Manchester United transfer return

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku posted an interesting response to a Manchester United fan during a Twitter Q&A session last night.

The Belgium international spoke about a number of topics as Twitter users sent in their questions, and one Red Devils supporter asked when Lukaku would be coming ‘home’.

Lukaku spent two years at Old Trafford and didn’t have the best of times before moving to Inter and reviving his career.

Unsurprisingly, it seems Lukaku is now in no hurry to leave the San Siro for a move back to Man Utd, or indeed anywhere perhaps…

I am home right now????? https://t.co/kcbcu90msx — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 23, 2021

“If I could go back in time I would change 90% of my life” – which former Man Utd star said this? Click here to find out.

Lukaku clearly signalled that he’s happy at Inter, as he described them as his home.

The 27-year-old has been in superb form in his time in Serie A, so you can’t blame a United fan for asking him about coming back.

Many at MUFC must be wondering why it couldn’t work out for such a fine player during his time at the club, and there may be regrets that they didn’t give him more time to find his feet.