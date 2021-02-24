Talks planned: Manchester United decide to try to complete €60million transfer

Manchester United are reportedly planning to try for a transfer deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

The Spain international has long been one of the finest players in Europe in his position, and it would be intriguing to see him make a move away in the near future after spending his entire career with Atletico to date.

The 26-year-old would be a fine signing for Man Utd, and it seems Todo Fichajes expect he will be a top target for them, with talks to begin at the end of the season in May.

It’s claimed United could sign Saul for below his release clause, for a bargain fee of just €60million.

This would be a difficult deal to turn down if it is indeed realistic for the Red Devils, though it’s debatable if they need midfielders at the moment.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a lot of big names to choose from in that department, with Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Fred, Donny van de Beek and Nemanja Matic.

It’s hard to see where Saul would fit in, though many fans might view him as an upgrade on someone like Pogba, while Van de Beek hasn’t played much this season so might not be in Solskjaer’s long-term plans after all.