Solskjaer admits to keeping in touch with £100m Man United and Chelsea transfer target

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at his admiration of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian tactician was keen not to speak too much about a player from another club, but did admit he keeps in touch with Haaland after their time together at Molde.

The 20-year-old is now emerging as one of the most exciting young players in world football after a superb spell at Dortmund, and he’s bound to secure a big move in the near future.

The Daily Star have linked Haaland with both Man Utd and Chelsea, stating he could cost as much as £100million to prise away from his current club.

Solskjaer has now admitted he talks with Haaland from time to time, which is bound to get United fans talking amid all the transfer speculation at the moment.

Chelsea supporters will hope this doesn’t harm their chances of signing the Norway international, with Haaland perhaps still having a good relationship with his former manager and fellow countryman.

“You know I can’t speak about Erling, he’s with Borussia Dortmund, it’s disrespectful to talk about it apart from that I know him and I speak to him,” Solskjaer is quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“Who wasn’t interested in him a year ago? Everyone would say you take the best players in the world. Erling is a top player.

“For me, with the recruitment, we’ve done well. Dan and Bruno show that the signings we’ve made since I came to the club have contributed and added to the squad and we have to complement what we have in our group with other types of players, and also young players.

“I’m happy with our recruitment model and the processes we go through.”

