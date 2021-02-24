Menu

‘State of this bench’ – These Real Madrid fans react as Zidane starts Isco in apparent ‘False 9’ role against Atalanta in the Champions League

Atalanta
Zinedine Zidane has made just one change to the starting lineup that led Real Madrid to victory against Valladolid ahead of this evening’s Champions League knockout tie against Atalanta.

With Los Blancos massively hit with injuries, the bench is made of predominantly academy players, with Mariano the only option that has serious experience with the senior team, that’s saying something.

The sole change that Zidane has made is to bring Isco into the fold in an apparent ‘False 9’ role for Mariano, this is certainly an audacious move, but they need someone with Karim Benzema still out.

Atalanta sit 5th in Serie A, having won three of their last five league games, Jean Piero Gasperini’s side are starting to become fixtures in the Champions League after a few brilliant seasons.

Take a look at Los Blancos’ lineup below:

Here’s how some of the Madrid faithful have reacted to Zidane’s teamsheet:

Zidane has been heavily criticised for the decision to field Isco as the frontman as opposed to a natural centre-forward in Mariano, but the Spanish-Dominican has played a very minimal role since returning to Madrid so the Frenchman may have made a move that makes the attack better overall.

