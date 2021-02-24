Ex-Spurs star urges Jose Mourinho to drop two Tottenham players

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has been advised to drop his struggling defenders Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez by former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

The north Londoners are in a poor run of form at the moment and Robinson believes Dier and Sanchez don’t look good enough as long-term options for the club.

Instead, Robinson told Football Insider he’d like to see Mourinho play Toby Alderweireld from the start more often.

It remains to be seen if Mourinho will take this on board, but it seems clear something needs to change in this Tottenham side at the moment.

“The partnership of Dier and Sanchez just is not going to work long-term,” the former England international said. “They concede too many goals, they are too porous.

“Dier and Sanchez are both decent centre-halves but neither of them are leaders.

“We have seen with Virgil van Dijk’s injury for Liverpool this season just how important an elite level centre-half can be.

“This summer is going to be full of clubs looking for a top centre-half.

“I rate Toby Alderweireld very highly – Spurs are a better team when he is in the side. I think he should start regardless of who is next to him. Dier and Sanchez should be dropped.”

The Portuguese tactician’s future may well come into some doubt soon after a dire run of six defeats in their last eight games in all competitions.

This is far from good enough from THFC and it may be that changes at the back could go a long way to improving the team’s fortunes.