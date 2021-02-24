Video: Crowded Lionel Messi makes sumptuous lob look simple for Barcelona after amazing Frenkie de Jong run and Pedri play against Elche

In the 67th minute of this evening’s La Liga encounter between Barcelona and Elche, wonderkid Pedri made a brilliant interception deep on the left flank to spark a counter for the Blaugrana.

Pedri pressured and overpowered his man to win the ball, before slotting it into Frenkie de Jong’s path with some tidy footwork under pressure.

De Jong marked another clip that shows his lung-busting running as he charged forward from inside Barcelona’s half all the way into the box, directly beating two Elche players on the way.

The central midfielder then showed incredible vision – he may not actually have been looking – to slot the ball into the middle of the area for Lionel Messi.

Messi touched the ball past one defender and danced past another before lobbing the ball into the back of the net six yards out, being surrounded by five players and still making the finish look effortless.

Messi at the double! ? A glorious goal from Barcelona as Frenkie De Jong bursts through and assists the legendary No. 10 ? pic.twitter.com/rFUOveW7T9 — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) February 24, 2021

Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Lionel Messi scores after brilliant run after Braithwaite backheel assist for Barcelona against Elche ‘State of this bench’ – These Real Madrid fans react as Zidane starts Isco in apparent ‘False 9’ role against Atalanta in the Champions League Granit Xhaka praises Arsenal star that has made ‘difference’ since position change that has also been ‘very good’ for Swiss midfielder

This is the kind of clinical and free-flowing attacking display that Barcelona need to recover from a heavy defeat to PSG and a draw against Cadiz.