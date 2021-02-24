Video: Dele Alli stakes his claim for a regular Spurs role with a brilliant overhead kick vs Wolfsberger

Jose Mourinho always has a few players that he doesn’t fancy and who appear to be on the way out, so it was a surprise when Dele Alli didn’t leave Spurs in January.

He’s barely played in the Premier League this season so most of his minutes came in the Europa League, but that wasn’t a good enough reason to prevent him from leaving.

He did get a chance to impress form the start tonight against Wolfsberger, and he should start on a more regular basis if he keeps doing things like this:

What a goal! To even try this bicycle kick takes confidence… ? Take a bow, Dele! ? pic.twitter.com/AWJbibdxR1 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 24, 2021

Pictures from RMC Sport

An overhead kick is always a joy to watch, and the keeper’s desperate attempts to save this make it even better.