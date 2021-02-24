Menu

Video: Dele Alli stakes his claim for a regular Spurs role with a brilliant overhead kick vs Wolfsberger

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Jose Mourinho always has a few players that he doesn’t fancy and who appear to be on the way out, so it was a surprise when Dele Alli didn’t leave Spurs in January.

He’s barely played in the Premier League this season so most of his minutes came in the Europa League, but that wasn’t a good enough reason to prevent him from leaving.

He did get a chance to impress form the start tonight against Wolfsberger, and he should start on a more regular basis if he keeps doing things like this:

Pictures from RMC Sport

An overhead kick is always a joy to watch, and the keeper’s desperate attempts to save this make it even better.

More Stories Dele Alli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.