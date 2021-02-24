Video: Edgar Badia completely shocked that Lionel Messi wants his shirt in swap after Barcelona beat Elche

After the full-time whistle blew to mark Barcelona’s 3-0 win against Elche this evening, a beautiful moment ensued between legend Lionel Messi and opposing goalkeeper Edgar Badia.
Badia asked for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s iconic No.10 shirt from the encounter that saw Messi score once after a brilliant run and again with a silky lob made to look effortless.
Messi showed his class in fulfilling the stopper’s request, but then left Badia shocked when he also wished to take him the Elche man’s shirt in a straight swap.
The pair laughed and embraced as they completed the exchange, Badia was of course surprised as a player of Messi’s calibre is usually the one inundated with shirt requests, whilst the other party may not always feel like the all-time great wants their shirt in return.
Pictures from Movistar and Voetbal.
This was a lovely show of respect from Messi, the all-time great appears to treat all opponents the same regardless of the relative stature of their clubs and careers.