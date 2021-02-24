Menu

Video: Edgar Badia completely shocked that Lionel Messi wants his shirt in swap after Barcelona beat Elche

FC Barcelona
Posted by

After the full-time whistle blew to mark Barcelona’s 3-0 win against Elche this evening, a beautiful moment ensued between legend Lionel Messi and opposing goalkeeper Edgar Badia.

Badia asked for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s iconic No.10 shirt from the encounter that saw Messi score once after a brilliant run and again with a silky lob made to look effortless.

Messi showed his class in fulfilling the stopper’s request, but then left Badia shocked when he also wished to take him the Elche man’s shirt in a straight swap.

The pair laughed and embraced as they completed the exchange, Badia was of course surprised as a player of Messi’s calibre is usually the one inundated with shirt requests, whilst the other party may not always feel like the all-time great wants their shirt in return.

See More: ‘It is a personal decision’ – Mascherano comments on future of Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Pictures from Movistar and Voetbal.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Extremely harsh red card on Freuler means Atalanta are down to ten men vs Real Madrid
‘Dele back at this level is amazing’ – Jose Mourinho on Dele Alli display for Spurs in win with other out-of-favour stars also impressing
“What are we waiting for?” These Man United fans want Premier League star to reunite with Bruno Fernandes this summer

This was a lovely show of respect from Messi, the all-time great appears to treat all opponents the same regardless of the relative stature of their clubs and careers.

More Stories Edgar Badia Elche Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.