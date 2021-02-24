Video: Extremely harsh red card on Freuler means Atalanta are down to ten men vs Real Madrid

Atalanta are one of those teams who nobody really expects to win the Champions League, but you can be pretty sure that nobody wants to play against them either.

You have to think their main hope tonight was to put a few past Real Madrid and take a solid lead into the second leg, but that’s going to be nearly impossible now after a tough red card:

Red card for Atalanta! A nightmare start! Remo Freuler is sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity after tangling with Real Madrid’s Ferland Mendy on the edge of his own penalty area! ? pic.twitter.com/eVdMS1bYbB — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 24, 2021

Pictures from RMC Sport

It does look like a foul so there’s no real argument there, but opinions will be split on Mendy and the angle of his run and touch so it’s tough to tell if it’s a genuine goalscoring opportunity.

It looks like a harsh one and it will be tough to take, so they’ll need to keep it tight now and see what happens.