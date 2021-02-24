Menu

Video: Extremely harsh red card on Freuler means Atalanta are down to ten men vs Real Madrid

Atalanta
Atalanta are one of those teams who nobody really expects to win the Champions League, but you can be pretty sure that nobody wants to play against them either.

You have to think their main hope tonight was to put a few past Real Madrid and take a solid lead into the second leg, but that’s going to be nearly impossible now after a tough red card:

It does look like a foul so there’s no real argument there, but opinions will be split on Mendy and the angle of his run and touch so it’s tough to tell if it’s a genuine goalscoring opportunity.

It looks like a harsh one and it will be tough to take, so they’ll need to keep it tight now and see what happens.

