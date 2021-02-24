In the 85th minute of tonight’s Champions League knockout tie against Atalanta, Real Madrid finally went ahead through the unlikely source of Ferland Mendy via his weaker foot.

Toni Kroos played a short corner for Los Blancos against the 10-man Atalanta side, it was rolled out to midfield partner Luka Modric, who teased a cross before playing it across the middle to Mendy.

The left-back took a touch before he opened up his body and hit the ball into the back of the net with a lovely side-foot strike, which came via his weaker right foot.

Left-back. Right foot. No problem! ? Ferland Mendy gives Real Madrid a vital away goal late on vs. ten-man Atalanta ? pic.twitter.com/kvBHRsSRE7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 24, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Man United are prepared to sell ace this summer to make room for Jesse Lingard after his loan at West Ham Quality central midfielder destined to wear Liverpool shirt under Jurgen Klopp in development that surely leaves Reds in pole position for transfer River Plate unable to meet starlet’s financial demands as his future with the Argentine side is now in doubt

Los Blancos have dominated the proceedings, as they should have since Remo Freuler’s incredibly harsh red card just 15 minutes in, but Zinedine Zidane’s men have not created many clear-cut chances.