Video: Kieran Tierney becomes enraged during Arsenal training in hilariously bizarre moments that saw balls blasted away ahead of Benfica tie

With Arsenal undertaking their final training session ahead of tomorrow Europa League second-leg tie against Benfica, Kieran Tierney experienced a few bizarre rage-fuelled moments for the Gunners.

Tierney produced a wonderful no-look scoop pass before a passing rondo drill alongside David Luiz, Hector Bellerin, Pablo Mari, Dani Ceballos, Cedric Soares and Gabriel Martinelli drew to an end.

Then came something truly strange. Tierney randomly sprinted away from a chat with Luiz, Cedric and Bellerin involving some kind of rondo dispute, to hammer a stationary ball away.

Tierney then stomped back as a coach rolled a ball in front of him, whilst Cedric gave him a pat on the back, before hilariously seeing red again as he blasted a ball quite the distance.

What on God’s green earth happened to Kieran Tierney in this moment during Arsenal training? The Scotsman made the balls his opponents all of a sudden… pic.twitter.com/SMqOmH7KCm — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) February 24, 2021

Tierney is quite the character that’s for sure, we still can’t work out what exactly spurred the Scotland international to burst into this fit of hilarious rage.