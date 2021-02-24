Video: Lionel Messi scores after brilliant run after Braithwaite backheel assist for Barcelona against Elche

In the 47th minute of Barcelona’s La Liga encounter against Elche, Gerard Pique rolled the ball into Pedri, with the wonderkid feinting and opening up a path for Lionel Messi.
Messi received the ball about 20 yards into Elche’s half as the all-time great drove forward, skipping past one Elche ace, before avoiding a sliding defender with a tidy pass into Martin Braithwaite.
Braithwaite had his back to goal and rolled the ball to the rushing Messi with a silky backheel just inside the box, Messi collected the ball, knocked it away from a defender a little, before sliding it into the net.
Messi with a great run and he applies the finish! ?
Great combination play with Braithwaite and just the start Barca needed ? pic.twitter.com/T8zBNRL22V
Pictures from Premier Sports and beIN Sports.
Ronald Koeman’s side finally have the lead after dominating the possession all game.