Video: Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott scores another fine goal for Blackburn vs Watford

The general idea of a loan spell is for a talented player to prove that they deserve a chance with their parent club, and Harvey Elliott is certainly doing that with Blackburn Rovers this season.

It took him a few games to get up and running as he was largely used as an impact sub to begin with, but he’s quickly matured and he’s become a key player in recent months.

He’s scored his share of great goals this season, but this is another one from the game against Watford tonight:

