Video: Martin Braithwaite impresses for Barca with a second assist for Jordi Alba to seal the victory over Elche

Martin Braithwaite will always need to excel on the pitch to prove that he even begins to belong at Barcelona, but he’s played a key role in their victory tonight.

He provided a nice assist for Lionel Messi to get them up and running this evening, and he’s just put one on a plate for Jordi Alba to seal the victory:

In that situation you could forgive him for going for goal and trying to get on the score sheet himself, but it proves he would rather think about the team and it’s an admirable trait to show.