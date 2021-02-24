Mason Mount deserves more appreciation for one wonderful passage of play during Chelsea’s 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid in the first-leg of the Champions League knockout tie that came last night.
Stefan Savic headed a ball away just past the halfway line, which sprang Mount into action, the hard-working 22-year-old burst away to beat Koke and Saul to the loose ball.
Mount outmuscled Koke on the left side to win the ball, before gliding past Saul with a wonderful touch inside, leaving the star midfielder left sliding on the floor with his fine dribbling.
The England international then leapt above a challenge from Koke before driving forward and threading the ball through to Timo Werner with a fine pass.
Werner and his electric pace were in behind, the Chelsea forward skipped into the box before drilling a cross into the area, Atletico managed to clear the ball.
Mason Mount ?
— Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) February 23, 2021
#UCL – ???????Mason Mount's dribbling… ?#chelsea #premierleague #england
— Football Trigger (@F00TBALLTRIGGER) February 24, 2021
Mount is someone that is always giving 110% for the Blues, the academy graduate single-handedly created something out of nothing for the side here. Thomas Tuchel should be delighted.