Mason Mount deserves more appreciation for one wonderful passage of play during Chelsea’s 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid in the first-leg of the Champions League knockout tie that came last night.

Stefan Savic headed a ball away just past the halfway line, which sprang Mount into action, the hard-working 22-year-old burst away to beat Koke and Saul to the loose ball.

Mount outmuscled Koke on the left side to win the ball, before gliding past Saul with a wonderful touch inside, leaving the star midfielder left sliding on the floor with his fine dribbling.

The England international then leapt above a challenge from Koke before driving forward and threading the ball through to Timo Werner with a fine pass.

Werner and his electric pace were in behind, the Chelsea forward skipped into the box before drilling a cross into the area, Atletico managed to clear the ball.

Mount is someone that is always giving 110% for the Blues, the academy graduate single-handedly created something out of nothing for the side here. Thomas Tuchel should be delighted.