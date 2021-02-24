Arsenal could reportedly be set for an opportunity to seal the transfer of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior in the summer.

The 20-year-old has long looked a hugely promising talent, though he’s not yet managed to really establish himself at the Bernabeu, putting his future into doubt.

According to Don Balon, Real could now be prepared to sell Vinicius for around €50million if he doesn’t improve by the end of the season.

The report names Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain as potential suitors for Vinicius, and Gooners would surely be happy to see their club move for this exciting young attacker.

Mikel Arteta could do with more quality up front after a major dip in form from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this season, while recent signings like Nicolas Pepe and Willian have not lived up to expectations.

Vinicius could well prove to be an upgrade if he’s given the chance to play regularly and gain confidence.

The Brazilian still has time to improve after a difficult spell in Madrid, and he may well view Arsenal as a good opportunity for him, even if only as a stepping stone before something bigger.

