West Ham could sign La Liga star this summer as Pablo Fornals attempts to persuade a former teammate to join him

It’s still a surprise that West Ham didn’t move for a striker in the winter window, so you have to expect that at least two will come in this summer.

Time will tell if this season’s efforts will be hampered by a lack of firepower, but there should be better value in the summer market as it gives other teams more time to find replacements and sort out their squad.

Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri has been linked over the past few months to West Ham, and it sounds like they’ll make another attempt to sign him in the summer.

A report from Stadio Esportivo has even indicated that The Hammers could have a secret weapon in their quest to sign the striker, as his former teammate Pablo Fornals is trying to convince him to join him in London.

READ MORE: West Ham keeping tabs on Rangers star ahead of potential transfer

It sounds like he’s happy enough in Spain but Sevilla are willing to let him go if the price is right, while he does look perfectly suited to the Premier League.

He’s physically strong but he’s also got the pace to trouble any defence, while his record of 13 goals in 23 La Liga games this season shows that he knows where the back of the net is too.

He’ll turn 24 in the summer so he’s still at an age where there’s room for him to develop, so he does look like the type of signing that will help the club grow if he’s a success.

The only concern is that it sounds like he rejected an approach in January as he was happy and settled in Spain, so Fornals will need to pull out the stops to convince him to make the move.