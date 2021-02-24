“What are we waiting for?” These Man United fans want Premier League star to reunite with Bruno Fernandes this summer

You never know how a player will deal with the step up to a huge club, but it will certainly help if they have a friendly face to help them out.

The Star recently reported that Man United were showing an interest in Leeds star Raphinha, and he’s started to show in recent weeks that he can really shine at this level.

He only moved to Leeds in the summer so you have to think they won’t want to let him go, but he also looks like a potential solution to United’s issues if he could play on the right hand side of the attack.

It’s also been noted that he does have some experience of playing with Bruno Fernandes from their time together at Sporting Lisbon, so there would be hopes that they would have an immediate understanding on the field.

A few of the United fans have also picked up on this, and it’s clear they would like to see this happen:

@ManUtd Raphinha is just 24years . His best friend is Bruno . What are we waiting for ?

Hardworking and cheaper than English sancho . @Mike_Phelan_1

We need a lil bit of excitement and threat from the right wing . SIGN HIM !? — English Teacher ? (@kwabenajnr23) February 24, 2021

I thought bruno Fernandes wont happen and it did Maybe bruno can speak to ole about Raphinha Dan James swap deal too??? — LouisBlanco™ (@LouisBlanco_) February 24, 2021

Thing is raphinha would link up with Bruno and he knows Bruno’s playstyle and reads every pass — M????????? (@UtdEdennnnnn) February 24, 2021

Bruno and Raphinha are best mates pic.twitter.com/izE0gIkGAv — Jay ???????? (@_utdjxy) February 24, 2021

if ole really wants raphinha this deal isn’t hard to do one phone call to raph from bruno and its a done deal ? — UNITED FEVER ? (@UTDFEVER_6) February 24, 2021

Raphinha knows Bruno very well from Sporting too. Sancho or Raphinha is a must for them https://t.co/RYbFYrQpzn — SHARKY (@Belgian_Hotspur) February 24, 2021

It’s unlikely that Leeds would want to sell him to United if he does need to leave so you have to think they’ll look to find some other suitors, but it could ultimately come down to what the player wants to do.

He’s under contract for a few years so there’s no reason to accept a bid unless he rocks the boat, and history shows that it’s usually not a great idea to hold on to any players who want to leave.