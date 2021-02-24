Menu

“What are we waiting for?” These Man United fans want Premier League star to reunite with Bruno Fernandes this summer

You never know how a player will deal with the step up to a huge club, but it will certainly help if they have a friendly face to help them out.

The Star recently reported that Man United were showing an interest in Leeds star Raphinha, and he’s started to show in recent weeks that he can really shine at this level.

He only moved to Leeds in the summer so you have to think they won’t want to let him go, but he also looks like a potential solution to United’s issues if he could play on the right hand side of the attack.

It’s also been noted that he does have some experience of playing with Bruno Fernandes from their time together at Sporting Lisbon, so there would be hopes that they would have an immediate understanding on the field.

A few of the United fans have also picked up on this, and it’s clear they would like to see this happen:

It’s unlikely that Leeds would want to sell him to United if he does need to leave so you have to think they’ll look to find some other suitors, but it could ultimately come down to what the player wants to do.

He’s under contract for a few years so there’s no reason to accept a bid unless he rocks the boat, and history shows that it’s usually not a great idea to hold on to any players who want to leave.

