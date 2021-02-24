Video: Granit Xhaka sends powerful message to Arsenal fans abusing him on social media

Granit Xhaka has made powerful comments on the social media abuse he’s received from some Arsenal fans.

The Switzerland international hasn’t always been a fan-favourite at the Emirates Stadium, and he’s made it clear before that he’s suffered some horrific comments on social media.

Powerful comments from Granit Xhaka as he responds to abuse from Arsenal fans… © UEFA 2020 pic.twitter.com/UKFDpeCRRc — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) February 24, 2021

Speaking in the clip above, Xhaka simply insists those sending the messages need to keep his family out of it, even if he has no problem with anything they might say about him as a player or a person.

It would be nice to see this culture of online abuse end, but Xhaka makes a fair point – if you really feel the urge to tell a player how badly he’s performing, leave it at that rather than bringing their families into it.