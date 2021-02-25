Some Arsenal fans were probably still calling for Mesut Ozil to get a chance back in the first-team when it was very clear there was no way back for him under Mikel Arteta.

The German playmaker ended up leaving the Gunners for Fenerbahce in the January transfer window, which seemed inevitable for some time after he was totally frozen out by Arteta.

It was a big call from the inexperienced Spanish tactician, but one that he seems to have got right as Ozil has made a hugely underwhelming start to life in Turkey.

The 32-year-old has now played five games for his new club, failing to score or assist a single goal so far.

On top of that, Fenerbahce have lost three out of those five matches, so Ozil really doesn’t seem to be having any kind of positive impact at all.

Many Arsenal fans will be aware of Ozil’s habit of disappearing and coasting through matches, and it seems like his best years are truly far behind him now.

Arsenal ended up signing Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid this winter and the promising young Norwegian is surely a better option than Ozil right now.