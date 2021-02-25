Arsenal star issues a message to the fans after a bad mistake against Benfica

A victory always makes everything so much better, so the mistake from Dani Ceballos tonight should be forgotten about fairly quickly.
He allowed Benfica to go 2-1 up tonight as a short header back to the keeper allowed the striker to go round the keeper and score, but it was also needless and a case of trying to be too clever and it looked like it would cost The Gunners.
At that point it gave Benfica the lead and the advantage on away goals so Mikel Arteta’s men had to score two goals, but they managed to pull it out of the bag after a late goal from Aubameyang.
The Spaniard was quick to apologise after the game and you can sense the relief in his tweet, while he also makes a point of thanking his teammate for bailing him out tonight:
????????? This is football and you can always learn and make up for your errors! ? Up to the next round! Thank goodness?! Let's go Gunners! Thanks @Aubameyang7 ??@Arsenal #EuropaLeague #VamosGunners #NextRound #ArsenalVsBenfica pic.twitter.com/VLbg0JCR6x
— Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) February 25, 2021
Hopefully he learns from the mistake and doesn’t dwell on a poor performance, while it appears the fans are seeing the funny side of his error because of the late heroics from the team.
Dani Ceballos forced Arsenal to do what they forgot to do earlier in the second half. I would bet Arsenal could do great thing like that comeback. Come on great Gunner.
Pls Why are you not using matieneali?
Ceballos is probably the most overrated player in the Premier League, with ZERO goals and just 4 assists in 42 league appearances. However, some people seem to be impressed with the accuracy of his sideways passes. It will be a big step backwards if the club pays over £20 million to sign him permanently.