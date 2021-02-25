Menu

Bayern Munich star under investigation for alleged assault on late ex-girlfriend

Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is reportedly under investigation for assaulting his ex-girlfriend and the late Kasia Lenhardt.

READ MORE: German reports suggest Erling Haaland's 2022 release clause is actually A LOT higher than £68m

Whilst away in Qatar with Bayern Munich earlier this month, the defender received the news that his ex-partner Lenhardt had been tragically found dead in her apartment, just one week after the pair split.

Although it is not known how the former model died, there are ongoing investigations to try and determine the exact cause of death.

In what has already been a tragic event, a recent report from BILD has emerged which claims the defender is now under investigation.

It has been reported that Boateng is being investigated on the grounds of assault due to an injury suffered by Lenhardt prior to her death.

It has been claimed that the former model suffered a torn earlobe with images of the alleged injury appearing on social media before they were quickly removed again.

The Munich prosecutor’s office have said they were investigating an allegation of willful bodily harm against Kasia which happened in October 2019.

 

