Liverpool reportedly look to be making major progress on a transfer deal for Brighton defender Ben White.

The highly-rated 23-year-old first caught the eye on loan at Leeds United last season and has continued to impress in the Premier League with Brighton this term.

According to Todo Fichajes, Liverpool have bee in advanced negotiations over White since January, with personal terms agreed with the player for a summer move.

The Reds now just need to agree a deal with Brighton, with Football Insider also recently linking him strongly with the Merseyside giants in a potential £40million move, with Jurgen Klopp claimed to be a big fan.

Manchester United might be one big club to miss out on White, however, with the Manchester Evening News recently linking them as being among his admirers as well.

The Red Devils also need to strengthen at the back after some unconvincing form from Victor Lindelof in recent times, while Eric Bailly has struggled to stay fit.

Another option for Man Utd could be Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, according to The Athletic, but White would also have been a fine option.

Liverpool fans will hope they can now agree a deal with Brighton and bring in a much-needed signing to strengthen at the back after this difficult season with so many injuries in that area of the pitch.