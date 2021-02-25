Lampard “must be having nightmares” watching Chelsea under Tuchel, says Blues great

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard must be finding it painful to watch how good this Blues side has been since Thomas Tuchel came in to replace him.

Lampard was sacked by Chelsea a month ago after a poor run of form, and there’s no doubt the west London giants have improved a great deal since Tuchel took over.

Chelsea had won four and lost five of their final ten games under Lampard, and are now on a much better run of six wins, two draws and zero defeats since Tuchel was appointed manager.

That includes a huge 1-0 win away to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this week, and Hudson admits it must be tough for Lampard seeing how much better the same players are now performing.

“Being a gambler, I looked at Madrid to be a certainty, at 2/1, after the way Chelsea performed so poorly against the likes of Southampton, Wolves and Barnsley,” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“After 15 minutes I realised that their opponents were a struggling team, although they’re leading La Liga.

“But then l saw Barcelona lose, conceding four goals to Paris Saint-Germain a coupe of weeks ago and know that the Spanish league must be the weakest for a long time.

“However, Frank Lampard must be having nightmares knowing that these are the same players who sadly didn’t do the same for him.

“Frank won’t be not amused, whereas the new manager surely cannot believe what is going on. However good a manager or coach, this turnaround is simply unimaginable.”

Hudson also praised Chelsea’s defenders for how they dealt with Atletico Madrid’s in-form striker Luis Suarez, who had a difficult night.

“Suarez, although a once very talented player, has now reached that brick wall stage whereas those marking him haven’t forgot his unforgettable antics over here,” Hudson said.

“That made it easier for those Chelsea defenders who are still very much on trial.

“Again it is very Jekyll and Hyde stuff with Chelsea, but overall, if you hadn’t watched Chelsea over the last month you’d put them right there with the best of them and I’m certain Tuchel will be purring.”