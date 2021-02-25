Former Chelsea ace explains what’s gone wrong for Timo Werner

Former Chelsea right-back Glen Johnson has called for people to be patient with struggling summer signing Timo Werner.

The Germany international looked an exciting young talent during his time at RB Leipzig before earning a big move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

However, it’s not worked out for Werner at Chelsea so far, and some fans will no doubt be growing impatient with him after his recent lack of impact.

Remarkably, Werner has just two goals in his last 22 games for Chelsea in all competitions, and he’ll surely need to improve fast if he is to keep his place in the starting line up.

Fans may have hoped Werner would improve under new manager Thomas Tuchel, but it’s not really happened yet, though Johnson believes he deserves more time to show what he can do.

The pundit is clearly an admirer of Werner, and says the 24-year-old just looks low on confidence due to being new to the Premier League.

“I think he’s a threat,” Johnson told the Metro.

“He’s super quick, he’s direct. I think where he’s dropped in confidence, his decision-making has gone wrong.

“People underestimate the Premier League. It’s not easy for people to be playing in other leagues with a big reputation to turn up in the Premier League and hit the ground running – it’s not as easy as that.

“I think Werner will become a good player for them. He’s struggled at the moment but he’s still getting the chances, even if he’s missing.”

