“Unbelievable in front of goal” – Chelsea’s ideal transfer target to replace Giroud identified by ex-Blue

Chelsea should sign Erling Haaland to replace Olivier Giroud in this summer’s transfer window, says former Blues right-back Glen Johnson.

The pundit, formerly of Chelsea, Liverpool, England and others, is a big fan of Haaland and seems him as just what Thomas Tuchel needs up front.

It’s been an inconsistent season for Chelsea, with Giroud currently performing beyond expectations as Timo Werner has surprisingly struggled since his big move from RB Leipzig to Stamford Bridge.

Haaland has been hugely prolific for Borussia Dortmund and seems like he’s bound to get a big move sooner or later, and Johnson hopes to see him at Chelsea to fill the boots of an ageing Giroud.

“I think someone like Haaland would be ideal,” Johnson told the Metro.

“He’d be the perfect replacement for Giroud. He’s big, he’s quick, he’s powerful, he’s unbelievable in front of goal.

“Those sort of signings give a lift to the rest of the dressing room and it would be a real statement if they could pull it off.”

Johnson also advised CFC to replace the ageing Thiago Silva at centre-back.

The Brazilian has done well at the club so far, but at 36 years of age is surely not a long-term option at this high level.

“I think they need a top, younger centre half and they need a top striker,” he said.

“Obviously they’ve spent a lot of money in the wide areas and in midfield. I think they’re a far better side with Giroud and he’s the guy that they’ve been trying to get out of the door for the last few years. It shows you that they’ve tried to replace him and haven’t managed to do so.

“I think a top striker is the main thing. Giroud is 34 now so there’s only so much he can do. The same stands at centre-half because Thiago Silva is different class but his body can’t cope with the Premier League every week.”