German reports suggest Erling Haaland’s 2022 release clause is actually a lot higher than £68m

Borussia Dortmund’s star striker Erling Haaland is set to become the next big name to make a huge transfer. The wonder-striker, who is widely regarded as football’s most exciting players under the age of 21, is believed to be wanted by some of the sport’s biggest clubs.

The summer transfer window is expected to be dominated by Haaland, but where he may end up is anybody’s guess.

A host of top-level clubs have all been linked, including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Premier League quartet; Man United, Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

It has been widely reported that the prolific Norwegian has a clause in his current contract which will see a £68m release clause activated in 2022 (TalkSport).

The striker’s relatively modest release clause is largely what is driving such intense speculation – To snap-up one of, if not, the sport’s biggest talents since Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for £12m less than Harry Maguire is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

However, don’t get too excited billionaires – An odd report has recently emerged from reputable German outlet BILD (via Sports Witness), who claims the star’s 2022 release clause is actually a lot higher.

The outlet has reported that Haaland’s 2022 release clause is ‘in excess of €100m’ (£86.5m).

If this report is accurate, club’s will undoubtedly be forced to reassess their transfer plans.

