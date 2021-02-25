“He’d do a great job” – Liverpool advised to seal surprise transfer raid on Chelsea

Liverpool have been advised to consider a surprise transfer deal for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud as he nears the end of his contract.

The veteran France international has been in fine form for the Blues despite limited playing time this season, scoring a stunning goal in the club’s Champions League win over Atletico Madrid this week, following some other strong displays.

Liverpool are currently short of spark up front, with the front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino not looking as dazzling as it once used to be.

Firmino in particular seems to have gone backwards, and Tony Cascarino told talkSPORT he think Giroud could do that job for Jurgen Klopp’s side…

? ????: “Giroud’s the best of all the ‘underrated’ players.” ? ?????: “Out of contract soon, would you take him at Liverpool?” ? ????: “Absolutely! Few can do the Firmino role, he’d do great.”#LFC fan Tony Cascarino would love Giroud at Anfield next season! pic.twitter.com/y5aRSfy4Bk — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 24, 2021

“If I could go back in time I would change 90% of my life” – which former Man Utd star said this? Click here to find out.

We’re not sure most Liverpool fans would agree with this, partly due to the player’s age.

Giroud will turn 35 later this year, though Cascarino thinks he looks like one of the few players who could play the Firmino role for the Reds, whilst adding that he sees him as someone who could carry on for a few more years at this level, like Teddy Sheringham.