Erling Haaland already being tipped to make Premier League history with Man City transfer

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland could reportedly be transfer target for Manchester City this summer, and this has already got Ian Wright worried.

Haaland has been in sensational form for Dortmund in recent times and is being tipped for a big move to Man City by 90min and others.

The Norway international has an incredible record of 43 goals in 43 appearances for his current club and, at the age of just 20, he’s sure to have a great career in the game.

City could do with a top signing up front next season as the legendary Sergio Aguero nears the end of his contract, and Haaland seems absolutely ideal.

The way Pep Guardiola’s side are playing right now, with their style likely to lead to plenty of chances for a player like Haaland, it’s frightening to think about how good a match they could be.

Wright already thinks the youngster would have the potential to break Alan Shearer’s record as the all-time top scorer in the Premier League if he moved to the Etihad Stadium.

“You see Alan Shearer’s record, you see if they do get someone like Erling Haaland at City, then you start to feel like, Shearer’s record is in danger. It is in danger,” Wright said on his podcast Wrighty’s House.