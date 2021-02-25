“He changed the game” Mikel Arteta may surprise some Arsenal fans with his praise for under-fire star after Benfica victory

It’s much easier to be magnanimous on the back of a big result in Europe, and Mikel Arteta has been dishing the praise out in his post match press conference tonight.

Aubameyang and Kieran Tierney have been obvious recipients for their goals and contribution to the game, but he also took some time to praise the impact of Willian as well.

The Brazilian initially looked like a brilliant piece of business when he arrived on a free transfer from Chelsea in the summer, but he’s been pretty poor and the fans are often on his back for a lack of end product when he does play.

His introduction tonight coincided with Arsenal turning things around after Benfica went ahead in the tie, and Arteta was quick to praise him after the game: (quotes from Football.London)

“Willian specifically I think he changed the game he gave us much more composure in moments, produced some creativity, produced the goal for Kieran and we need everybody on board.”

It might surprise a few fans to hear that when you consider how disappointing he’s been this season, but perhaps the performance tonight can give him some confidence and ignite a positive run of form.