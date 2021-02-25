“He could return” Club legend raises hopes of re-signing star from Arsenal this summer

Every player knows that their career will wind down eventually, but it can often come down to what level they want to go out at.

If they’ve played at the top level for most of their career then they may take a lesser role at a top club and slowly be phased out, or there could be a temptation to return to a favoured club and have a couple of final great years.

David Luiz could face that crossroads with Arsenal this summer as his contract is set to expire, and it’s still not really clear what the plan is.

He’s clearly seen as a positive influence on the dressing room and that’s reflected in a recent report from The Metro, as it was indicated that he could extend his deal but it would see him take on more coaching responsibilities.

That could be a great offer if he’s ready to move on to that stage of his career already, but he’s only turning 34 in the summer so he could still have a few solid years left.

He made his name in Europe with Benfica and there’s often been a feeling that he would return there before he stops playing, and a recent report from Goal has looked at the possibility of that happening.

They spoke to Benfica legend Nuno Gomes about Luiz returning to Portugal, and it’s clear that he feels it would be a great move if they can pull it off:

“I remember that when he left Benfica he was very well adapted to Portugal in terms of his career on the pitch and his social life off the pitch. He was like a Portuguese already in terms of his way of life and culture.

“He struggled a little bit to leave because he was doing very well and was very well settled here. But the offer that he received he couldn’t refuse.

“But he always said that one day he wanted to return. I don’t know if it will be possible or not, but I would love it to happen. I believe that maybe one day he could return and end his career here in Benfica.”

It could ultimately come down to what Arteta has planned for him and how much Luiz values starting every week, but it’s clear there is a place for him back at Benfica if he does look to move on.