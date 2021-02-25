What a way to signal the end of what has been a truly awful 18-months! – England are reportedly on the verge of being named the sole host of this summer’s Euros.



The illustrious international tournament was originally scheduled to be played last year and was set to be hosted among a number of venues across Europe.

However, in light of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, plans for the tournament were thrown into disarray.

After what has been a hugely significant week for Britain after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to end the ongoing national lockdown, football fans have been handed an extra boost.

According to CNN and BeIN Sports reporter Tancredi Palmeri, England are the frontrunners to become the single host of the Euros.

BOOM! Euro2021 very likely to be played solely in England as UEFA are opting for the one hosting country format and England is the one they believe being in best position to do so. Decision expected to be taken within mid-April

England has not hosted the Euros since the famous 1996 tournament which saw the Three Lions reach the semi-finals, before eventually being knocked out by Germany on penalties.

However, after what has been an absolutely disastrous year, arguably the entire population will be hoping the country’s footballing stars can go at least one better this year.

Should England be successful in their pursuit to host the Euros, which are set to kick-off in June, the country will be handed a monumental morale boost – Something we all need!

Gareth Southgate’s first match is set to be against Croatia on June 13 and will kick-off at 2pm (UK time).

We’ll keep you updated with this rapidly developing and hugely exciting story.