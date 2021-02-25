Manchester United are reportedly still monitoring Sevilla defender Jules Kounde ahead of the summer transfer window despite concerns over his price tag.

It seems the Red Devils are unsure about paying too much for Kounde, with Sevilla set to demand around £68million to let him go, according to the Daily Mail.

The talented 22-year-old looks a huge talent worth investing in, but one imagines clubs are likely to be cautious this summer as they still feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on their finances.

Kounde seems ideal for United’s current problems, however, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in need of a more reliable partner for club captain Harry Maguire.

Victor Lindelof has never quite looked good enough for a club of United’s size, while Eric Bailly has had several injury problems throughout his time at Old Trafford.

Kounde has looked hugely impressive in his time in La Liga and it would be little surprise to see him earn a big move soon.

Still, it will be interesting to see if United end up paying what Sevilla are asking for him, or if the Spanish side end up lowering their demands eventually.