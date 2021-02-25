Liverpool are reportedly ready to take advantage of the fact that Manchester United are not willing to pay £68million for the transfer of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

The 22-year-old has shone as one of Europe’s finest young defenders in recent times and is surely set for a big move before too long.

However, it’s not yet clear if a widely expected move to Man Utd will actually happen following the surprise development that they’re unsure about meeting his £68m asking price.

The Express report that this could let Liverpool in, with the Reds also in urgent need of a top signing at centre-back this summer.

Liverpool notably paid £75m for Virgil van Dijk back in 2018 and it turned out to be a great investment, and something similar is needed again after so many injuries at the back this season.

If United aren’t ready to go all out for Kounde, LFC would do well to make sure they’re firmly in the race.

Chelsea are also mentioned as a possible club who could also join the running for Kounde, with the Blues also short of quality at the back due to the ageing Thiago Silva and the unconvincing Antonio Rudiger.