Leicester City star in talks to extend stay with bumper new £100k-per week contract

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is reportedly in talks with the Foxes’ hierarchy to extend his stay at the King Power with a new deal worth a whopping £100,000-per week.

READ MORE: Leicester City identify recently reignited Man United star as transfer target

The Belgian midfielder has played a huge role in his side’s success.

Under the guidance of Brendan Rogers, the former Monaco playmaker has flourished and has arguably been the main factor in his side once again punching above their weight.

In what has been another hugely successful campaign, Leicester, who currently sit in third place in the league table, will be confident they can secure European football next season.

So far this season, Tielemans has featured in 34 matches in all competitions and has directly contributed to 10 goals.

In light of the midfielder’s continued and inspired form, good news could be on the horizon for Foxes’ fans.

Although his current deal is not set to expire until 2023, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, the club’s hierarchy has already begun contract talks with their star Belgian.

The report claims that should Tielemans and the club reach an agreement to extend the 23-year-old’s contract, the midfielder will become one of the club’s highest-paid players.

It has been suggested that the club’s decision-makers are considering offering Tielemans a deal which would see the midfielder earn £100,000-per week.