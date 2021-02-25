Leicester City right-back Ricardo Pereira has reportedly been offered to Barcelona by agent Jorge Mendes.

According to Don Balon, Mendes is trying to get a big move for his client, with Pereira now perhaps set to be an option for Barcelona to strengthen on the right-hand side of their defence.

The Catalan giants arguably still need a long-term replacement for Dani Alves, and Pereira’s fine form in his time in the Premier League shows that he could do a job for a bigger club.

The 27-year-old is a fine attack-minded full-back who could fit Barcelona’s style of play, giving them what Alves used to from that area of the pitch.

It would be a big blow for Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers to lose Pereira, however, with the Foxes also likely to face interest in some of their other players after their over-achievement in recent seasons.

It seems only a matter of time before some of England and Europe’s biggest sides come calling for not only Pereira, but the likes of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans as well.

Leicester have had to cope with losing the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Harry Maguire, N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell in recent years.