Klopp recommends Liverpool seal transfer of star cleared to leave current club for €50m

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly urged the club to try to do a transfer deal for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo.

The Reds boss is a long-time admirer of the Brazilian youngster, as has previously been reported by Goal.

And now it seems Liverpool could be prepared to pounce for Rodrygo as Diario Gol report Real Madrid president Florentino Perez could be ready to let him go for around €50million this summer.

LFC look in need of changes up front after a difficult season, with Roberto Firmino no longer at his best, while Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah aren’t getting any younger.

Even the best teams need to freshen things up from time to time, and Rodrygo looks like he has huge potential to be a future star at the highest level of the game.

Real don’t currently seem to have room for him in their first-team, but Liverpool would do well to take advantage if he is available.

If the 20-year-old really can leave for as little as €50m, it could end up being a bargain for the Merseyside giants in the long run.

