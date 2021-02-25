Father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson dies aged 57 after drowning

The father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has died at the age of 57 after drowning, according to reports this morning.

The Reds star’s father had been declared missing after swimming in a dam on his property in the town of Rincao do Inferno.

ESPN now state he has been found, with tributes pouring in after this sad news.

Alisson has been a star player for Liverpool since joining the club from Roma in 2018, but one imagines manager Jurgen Klopp will surely now be giving him the chance to take a break from playing if he wants.

This sad news follows Klopp’s mother also recently passing away, and these tragic events away from the pitch really put things in perspective after LFC’s generally poor recent form.

Our thoughts are with Alisson and his family at this difficult time, and plenty have taken to Twitter to send their condolences after this deeply sad news to wake up to this morning…

The sad news of Jose Becker’s passing has now been confirmed by São Paulo. Tragic circumstances. Thoughts are with the Liverpool goalkeeper this morning. https://t.co/OPhBlQQSda — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) February 25, 2021

Gutted to hear about Alisson's dad, thoughts are with him ? — Carl Thomas ??????? (@Carl_Thomas) February 25, 2021

RIP to Alisson's Dad. Imagine how much he is going through now. Heartbreaking. https://t.co/KaP7IrWicY — ?Prakash_Raja??? (@Emirates_27) February 25, 2021

Horrific news regarding Alisson Becker’s father. RIP — Jason Pettigrove (@jasonpettigrove) February 25, 2021

RIP José Becker, Alisson's dad who was missing and now is confirmed dead after diving into a river, My prayers are with Alisson and his family, RIP ??? pic.twitter.com/desND3OlGo — Aamir (@FCBAamir) February 25, 2021

Just heard the news about Alisson’s dad is passed away?. Stay strong Allison, YNWA pic.twitter.com/I2BP2uCu9t — yi wan? (@lrwanAffandi) February 25, 2021