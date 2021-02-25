Menu

Father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson dies aged 57 after drowning

Liverpool FC
The father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has died at the age of 57 after drowning, according to reports this morning.

The Reds star’s father had been declared missing after swimming in a dam on his property in the town of Rincao do Inferno.

ESPN now state he has been found, with tributes pouring in after this sad news.

Alisson has been a star player for Liverpool since joining the club from Roma in 2018, but one imagines manager Jurgen Klopp will surely now be giving him the chance to take a break from playing if he wants.

This sad news follows Klopp’s mother also recently passing away, and these tragic events away from the pitch really put things in perspective after LFC’s generally poor recent form.

Our thoughts are with Alisson and his family at this difficult time, and plenty have taken to Twitter to send their condolences after this deeply sad news to wake up to this morning…

