Daniel James explains how he’s aiming to build “great connection” with “unbelievable” Man United team-mate

Manchester United winger Daniel James has heaped praise onto in-form midfielder Bruno Fernandes and expressed his hopes of building a connection with him on the pitch.

James has also looked in good form for Man Utd recently despite not always being a regular during his time at Old Trafford, and it would surely boost his chances if he could link up well with Fernandes.

We’ve seen some early signs that the pair could work well together, and the Welshman admits he’s keen to keep improving on that as he praised Fernandes’ qualities on the ball.

The former Swansea City youngster also hailed the Portugal international’s leadership qualities, which will not come as too much of a surprise to most of the club’s fans after witnessing his influence since joining from Sporting Lisbon just over a year ago.

“Bruno has been unbelievable since he’s come in and not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well,” James told Man Utd’s official site.

“He’s a real character and he’s brought a lot to the changing room. You can see he’s brought a lot to the pitch.

“We do speak a lot because I need to be on the same wavelength as him and, if I can know what he’s going to do before he does it, then it’s going to help both of us.

“If I could go back in time I would change 90% of my life” – which former Man Utd star said this? Click here to find out.

“I think in a game, there are times when he’s not even looked at you and you know that he’s seen your first five (yard runs).

“I’ve seen so many of those balls this season. It’s just great to play with him and, hopefully, I can keep having a great connection with him.”

United fans will be delighted to hear all this from James and will surely hope there’s the makings of a promising partnership in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack.