Man United set to be reunited with on-loan midfielder

Manchester United are set to be reunited with on-loan midfielder Andreas Pereira after an unsuccessful spell with Lazio continues to hamper the Brazilian’s development.

Pereira, 25, joined United’s youth academy all the way back in 2012 after making the switch from PSV, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite being one of the club’s most highly thought of playmakers, life at senior level for Pereira has been a constant struggle.

After making his United first-team debut during the 2014-15 season, Pereira has failed to nail a place down in any of his manager’s plans.

Now under the guidance of current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, although awarded with 56 appearances, in all competitions, the midfielder continued to underperform.

In a last-ditch attempt to reignite his career, the 25-year-old was allowed to join Italian side Lazio on a season-long loan during last summer’s transfer window.

However, despite retaining the option to make his switch permanent the following summer, according to a recent written report from Corriere dello Sport (via Sports Witness), Lazio are unlikely to take up the offer up.

It has been claimed that Pereira’s style of play is a dreadful fit for Simone Inzaghi’s tactical plans with the outlet even suggesting the 25-year-old will wonder why they bothered to sign him.

Should these reports be an accurate representation of the situation behind-the-scenes at Lazio, Man United are all but certain to be forced to welcome their out-of-favour midfielder back to Old Trafford in the summer.